Germany condemns Iran’s move to designate EU militaries as ‘terrorist organizations’

Germany on Sunday dismissed Iran's decision to designate the armed forces of EU member states as terrorist organizations as "baseless" and "propagandistic" after the EU labeled Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tehran's retaliatory announcement would not alter Berlin's stance following the EU's move against the IRGC, according to DPA International.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's parliament speaker said European countries' armed forces are considered "terrorist organizations" under Iranian law, warning that the EU would bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions against the IRGC.

Wadephul criticized Iran's response as unfounded and politically motivated and defended the EU's designation of the IRGC as correct and long overdue, accusing the IRGC of violently suppressing peaceful protests, executing opponents, and exporting terrorism beyond Iran's borders.

"Those who violently suppress peaceful protests, execute members of the opposition, and spread terror to Europe cannot deflect criticism with political diversionary tactics," Wadephul said in remarks issued before departing for a trip to Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The German minister also reaffirmed Berlin's political support for people in Iran seeking "a better life."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Jan. 29 that EU foreign ministers had agreed to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization. In a social media post, she referred to the crackdown on protests in Iran and said, "Repression cannot go unanswered."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the political agreement, calling it "long overdue."