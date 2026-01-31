Germany questions Russian president’s intent for peace in Ukraine

Germany on Saturday voiced skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace as negotiations continue to end the war in Ukraine.

While US President Donald Trump has injected new momentum into diplomatic efforts, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Moscow's actions contradict any claim of serious engagement. Speaking to the editorial network RND, he said: "So far, however, I see no signs that Russia seriously wants peace."

Pistorius pointed to recent negotiations between the warring sides, mediated by the US in Abu Dhabi last weekend, noting that Russia carried out attacks on Ukraine "that has hardly been seen in this war."

According to the minister, the strikes were not linked to military objectives. "This is terror directed exclusively against the civilian population-in a winter with temperatures of minus 20 degrees," he said.

He added that Putin has shown no readiness to compromise at critical moments.

Addressing efforts to secure a pause in hostilities, Pistorius said that if Putin were taking the Abu Dhabi talks seriously, there would be no need to request a ceasefire, as attacks would stop not only in Kyiv but across the country.

"I have serious doubts that Moscow is taking the pause in attacks even remotely seriously," the minister added.