Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat

Europe must ramp up efforts on defence and play a bigger role in NATO as US President Donald Trump has "shaken the transatlantic relationship to its foundation", EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Wednesday.

"This shift has been ongoing for a while. It is structural, not temporary. It means that Europe must step up -- no great power in history has outsourced its survival and survived," Kallas told a defence conference in Brussels.

She said that Washington remained a key partner, but insisted as US focus shifts that Western military alliance NATO "needs to become more European to maintain its strength."