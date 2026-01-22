Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for talks with Trump, Davos forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland on Thursday for meetings with US President Donald Trump and participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian officials said.

"The President of Ukraine arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum and meet with President Trump," Zelenskyy's press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, told Ukrainian media outlets, including the state news agency Ukrinform.

Nykyforov said the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is expected to take place around 2 pm Kyiv time (1200GMT).

During the visit, Zelenskyy is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum and take part in a panel discussion, he added.

Trump said Wednesday that he would meet Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the annual gathering in Davos, initially suggesting the meeting would take place later that day before clarifying the timing.

"It's tomorrow (Thursday)," Trump told a reporter when asked to confirm the date of the meeting.

The World Economic Forum brings together political leaders, business executives and policymakers from around the world to discuss global economic and security challenges.





