Trump says Iran 'does want to talk' amid tensions, signals US open to diplomacy

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran wants to engage in talks, signaling a potential diplomatic opening after heightened tensions.

"Iran does want to talk, and we'll talk," Trump said at the Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Wednesday, Trump warned that Iran must not resume its nuclear program, indicating such action could trigger military strikes.

Last week, the US president said he could launch operations if Iran responds with lethal force to nationwide protests that erupted late last month over economic deterioration and the rial's record depreciation.

However, he later softened his rhetoric, suggesting Tehran had stopped killing protesters after his warning.