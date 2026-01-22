Syria accuses SDF of violating ceasefires agreements, reaffirms right to protect sovereignty

A Syrian diplomatic source accused the SDF on Wednesday of violating ceasefire agreements, reiterating the government's full right to protect national sovereignty and security.

The Foreign Ministry source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that developments east of the Euphrates River resulted from "the SDF's policies of imposing a fait accompli outside state authority."

"Damascus' priority remains restoring the rule of law, protecting civilians and ending the presence of all unauthorized weapons," he said.

The source said a March 10 agreement with the SDF failed because of "a lack of seriousness and attempts to impose a separatist reality."

According to the source, a new agreement reached on Jan. 18 came "after political avenues were exhausted and the state intervened to impose stability."

He said "the escalating security risks and the failure of the illegitimate administration" prompted the latest agreement.

The source stressed that the deployment of Syrian security forces to the Jazira region "aimed at preserving national unity and preventing bloodshed."

Northeastern Syria, commonly referred to as the Jazira region, encompasses the country's territory east and north of the Euphrates River. The area is among Syria's most resource-rich regions, containing much of the country's oil and gas reserves as well as other underground resources.

"The agreement requires the handover of all heavy and medium weapons to the Syrian state, which is the sole authority entitled to control arms," the source said.

'SOVEREIGN MATTER'



If the ceasefire collapses again, the source warned, "all options remain open, ranging from a political solution to measured security or military intervention to protect civilians and restore order."

The source said integrating the SDF into Syrian state institutions is a "sovereign internal matter," the source said, adding that coordination continues with allies on the issue.

"Syria is also holding talks with allied countries to explain that its actions aim to combat terrorism, prevent a resurgence of the ISIS (Daesh) group and protect regional and international security," he added.

Regarding prisons holding ISIS detainees, the source said the government rejects "the political exploitation of the issue" and is ready to take over and secure the facilities, while "holding the SDF responsible for any breach."

In a message to residents of eastern Syria and the international community, the source said: "the state guarantees the rights of all communities and that the army entered the area to provide protection."

"Respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a legal obligation, not a political option," the source said.

The source added that restoring control over oil, gas and water resources would serve all Syrians, improve public services and support reconstruction and economic stability.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Presidency said that a "mutual understanding" has been reached with the SDF group regarding the future of the Hasakah province.

The Defense Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF on Tuesday. However, the SDF launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.