Russia is not winning militarily in Ukraine, says Finnish president

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Russia is not winning the war in Ukraine militarily, citing heavy battlefield losses suffered by Russian forces.

"I don't agree with the narrative that claims Russia is winning militarily. Over the past 1,000 days, Russia has advanced by a maximum of one percentage point of Ukrainian territory. The cost of that advance has been roughly 1,000 dead soldiers per day, about 30,000 per month. These figures refer to the dead, not the wounded," Stubb said.

"There is zero growth and reserves are depleted. If inflation continues at the pace seen this year, it could reach 30%," he said during a discussion on the latest developments in Ukraine on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"I do not agree with the argument that Russia wants to continue the war because it believes it can keep advancing," the Finnish president added.



