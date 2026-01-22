Macron says Europe must be 'respected', hails easing of transatlantic tensions

The French president on Thursday said Europe makes itself respected when it reacts in a united manner, welcoming what he described as a de-escalation of transatlantic tensions ahead of an informal meeting of European Council members.

EU leaders met in Brussels to address developments with Washington, following tensions over US President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland due to its strategic Arctic position, abundant mineral resources and growing concerns about Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

After a meeting with NATO chief Rutte on Wednesday, Trump said a framework for a future deal on Greenland was reached, and also backed off threats to tariff European allies that had opposed his plans to acquire the island.

Speaking to reporters, Emmanuel Macron said the meeting was intended to demonstrate European unity in support of Denmark's territorial integrity and sovereignty, arguing that a collective response had helped restore calm.

"When Europe reacts in a united manner, using the instruments at its disposal, when it is threatened, it can make itself respected," he said, calling this "a very good thing."

"We expect France to be respected, Europe to be respected, and every time they are not, we will speak out and act with clarity," he said.

Macron said Europe had started the week facing "threats of invasion and tariff threats," referring to the US actions, but noted that the situation had since improved.

"Things have returned to calm and that should be welcomed. And I think that now things must be more stable and more predictable," he said.

The president said France was ready to participate in NATO-led exercises, reiterated its full support for Denmark in upcoming talks, and warned: "We remain extremely vigilant and therefore ready to use the instruments that are ours if we were once again to be subjected to threats."