Israeli jets, artillery hit multiple areas in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire

Israeli warplanes and artillery targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip early Thursday in zones the Israeli army continues to occupy despite the ongoing ceasefire, witnesses said.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the attacks struck eastern Gaza City in the north, eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and eastern Khan Younis in the south.

Israeli fighter jets targeted eastern Khan Younis as artillery fire and intermittent gunfire from military vehicles continued, while additional airstrikes hit areas east of the Bureij camp, witnesses said.

In eastern Gaza City, the Zaytoun and Shujaiya neighborhoods came under airstrikes and artillery shelling, with no immediate information on the targets of the attacks, witnesses said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The Israeli army continues to control Gaza's southern and eastern buffer zones, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, occupying more than 50% of the enclave.

Israel's military campaign that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and lasted two years, has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 others, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

Since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has sharply restricted the entry of food, shelter materials and medical supplies into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians live in dire conditions.





