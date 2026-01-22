GREENLANDS PREMIER SAYS HE DOESNT KNOW WHATS AGREED BETWEEN TRUMP AND NATO CHIEF

Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump and NATO chief

The prime minister of Greenland on Thursday said he does not know what President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have agreed on Greenland, referring to a framework for a deal related to the Danish territory the US is interested in.

Speaking at a press conference in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: "In relation to the agreement, I do not know what is specifically in it. But I know that we now have a working group that is working on a solution."

He reiterated that no one other than Greenland and Denmark can make agreements on their behalf.

The prime minister said representatives from Greenland and Denmark met Rutte a few days ago and reiterated the red lines: national integrity, borders and international rules.

He also criticized the US rhetoric on the issue, calling it "unacceptable."

Nielsen also noted that he believes Greenland and the US can rebuild a good relationship.

"But, of course, it is difficult when you hear threats every single evening. Imagine what it has been like as a Greenlander — peaceful people in Greenland — to hear every day that someone wants to take away your freedom," he added.

Rutte and Trump met Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The US president later announced that a framework for a potential deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been established. He also dropped the threat to impose tariffs on European countries who oppose his acquisition bid.

The US president has shown interest in Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources and concerns about increasing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.