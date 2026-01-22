GERMAN CHANCELLOR CREDITS EU UNITY FOR TRUMPS SHIFT ON GREENLAND

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz credited European unity Thursday for prompting US President Donald Trump to soften his stance on Greenland.

He said the bloc's coordinated response demonstrated that solidarity can influence American policy.

"It has become clear that unity and determination on the European side can indeed make a difference," Merz told reporters in Brussels ahead of an emergency EU summit to address tensions about Greenland and US tariff threats.

"I am very grateful that President Trump has refrained from his original plans to take over Greenland, and I am also grateful that he has refrained from imposing additional tariffs," said Merz. "All of this is the result of our joint efforts between Europe and the US to find a way to move forward together in the difficult times we are undoubtedly experiencing at present."

The chancellor thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his role in de-escalating tensions between the Trump administration and European allies.

After meeting Rutte in Davos, Switzerland, Trump announced a framework for a deal on Greenland.

He stepped back from threats and withdrew tariff threats against European countries.

"It's really being negotiated now, the details of it," Trump told Fox Business Network.

Merz told reporters before joining European counterparts in Brussels that Europeans understand US security concerns in Greenland and the Arctic region, and Europe must assume a greater role in security and defense.

"The European Union, the European part of NATO, must be able to defend itself. We are on the way to achieving this, even if we are still a long way from achieving everything we need to achieve," said Merz. "And we will have to focus more closely on all parts of the European NATO area. This includes, above all, the north."

He also noted that Germany will host a North Sea Summit on Monday in Hamburg to discuss regional economic cooperation, defense and maritime security.

"We are now working step by step on issues critical to our economic competitiveness and defense capability. I must say, I am very pleased with how things are going at the moment," added Merz.