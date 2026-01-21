Trump says framework reached on Greenland, Arctic region; tariffs paused

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a framework for a deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region was established following his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump did not provide details but said additional discussions are ongoing.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and "various others" will be responsible for negotiations, he said.