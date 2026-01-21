Belgium urges Israel to respect international law, halt UNRWA escalation

Belgium on Wednesday called on Israel to respect international law and halt actions it said are escalating tensions and affecting the operations of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"Demolishing the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem is a flagrant violation of international law and UN immunities," the Belgian Foreign Ministry said in a post on US social media company X.

The ministry said such actions run counter to an October ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which reaffirmed Israel's legal obligation to facilitate UNRWA's operations and refrain from obstructing its work.

"This is illegal and unacceptable. Belgium strongly calls on the State of Israel to respect international law and halt the continued escalation affecting UNRWA's operations," it added.

Last month, Israel's parliament passed a law allowing electricity and water supplies to UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem to be cut.

Israel has taken similar steps against the agency in the past. In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning UNRWA's activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, events. The agency has denied the allegations, and the United Nations has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.





