EU RECEIVES INVITATION TO JOIN TRUMPS GAZA BOARD OF PEACE: EU COMMISSION

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has received an invitation to join the US-led "Board of Peace" aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, a spokesperson announced Monday.

Speaking to reporters, spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc received the invitation and is ready to discuss with the US and other partners about how it can contribute to a global effort to bring peace to Gaza.

"We have unique expertise and a multi-dimensional toolbox capable of responding to the situation in Gaza," he said, emphasizing the EU's readiness to act in security, diplomatic, and humanitarian areas.

EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed that von der Leyen has received the invitation and is in close contact with European leaders on geopolitical matters.

"The priority for us is peace, to reach peace, and we want to contribute to a global plan approach to end the conflict in Gaza," Gill said.

On Friday, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of his plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.

SYRIA





On Syria, El Anouni hailed the ceasefire and integration agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling on all parties to immediately halt military activity, fully implement de-escalation measures, and protect civilians.

He further welcomed Syria's renewed commitment to counterterrorism within the framework of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (Daesh).

The Syrian government launched a military operation last week, regaining areas in eastern and northeastern Syria following repeated violations by the SDF of previous accords.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced Sunday a comprehensive ceasefire and integration agreement with the SDF, with all the group's military formations to withdraw east of the Euphrates River.