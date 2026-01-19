VLADIMIR PUTIN INVITED TO JOIN TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE FOR GAZA: KREMLIN

News World Vladimir Putin invited to join Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin invited to join Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza: Kremlin

President Putin has been formally invited to sit on the U.S.-led "Board of Peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed Monday. While acknowledging receipt of the offer, Peskov emphasized that Russia must first understand the full scope of the body—which is tasked with overseeing Gaza's reconstruction—before committing to join.

DPA WORLD Published January 19,2026 Subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation from the United States via diplomatic channels to participate in US President Donald Trump's so-called Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin said on Monday.



"We are currently reviewing all the details of this offer, and we hope to establish contact with the American side to clarify all the nuances," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.



Russia maintains contacts with Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which the US, the European Union and others have designated as a terrorist organization.



In Moscow, the invitation was welcomed, as Russia has long viewed itself as a key player in the Middle East and continues to pursue its own geopolitical interests in the region. The move is also seen as a boost for Putin, offering a degree of renewed international engagement despite Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.



The Russian president has often said that he welcomes Trump's efforts to end Russia's war of against Ukraine, but there is no peace in sight.



Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has also received an invitation, according to officials in Minsk on Monday.



"We are ready to participate in the activity of the Peace Board and expect and hope that the organization will greatly expand its scope and powers beyond the limits of the initiative," said Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankou.



Invitations to the Board of Peace were also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Argentine President Javier Milei. The committee is part of the second phase of Trump's peace plan for Gaza, which envisages a permanent end to the war and the disarmament of Hamas, which the militia opposes.



The board is to oversee a new committee of Palestinian experts who manage the day-to-day running of Gaza.



Trump himself chairs the board. According to the White House, the board also includes former British prime minister Tony Blair, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.









