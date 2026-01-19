HUNGARYS PM: EUROPE IS RUN BY GERMAN WAR TROIKA

Hungary's prime minister on Monday criticized Brussels' "war preparations," saying Europe is now "run by a German war troika," lashing out at Germany's chancellor, the EU Council president, and the head of the European People's Party (EPP).

Speaking at an event in the capital Budapest, Viktor Orban accused German politicians of being the "biggest warmongers" and alleging "war preparations" by Brussels.

"Europe is now run by a German war troika: the president of the (EU) Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) is a German woman. The German Chancellor (Friedrich Merz), obviously. And the leader of the largest faction in the European Parliament, European People's Party (EPP) President (Manfred) Weber, is also a German man," said Organ.

The EPP has been the largest party in the European Parliament since 1999 and in the European Council since 2002.

He accused the three German politicians of "shaping Europe's war policy today."

He said they must stop their war preparations or "our grandchildren will have to pay the price."

Taking a different course from the EU at large, including on major issues such as Ukraine and migration, Orban's government has consistently criticized the bloc's foreign policy.