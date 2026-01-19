FIFA CHIEF CONDEMNS UGLY SCENES FROM SENEGALS AFCON WIN

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to social media Monday to condemn the "ugly scenes" that marred Senegal's win over Morocco during Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Senegal ⁠won 1-0 on an extra-time goal by Pape Gueye. However, that only came following a series of events toward the end of regulation that led to ‍most of Senegal's players leaving the field.

The controversy began when Senegal was denied a stoppage-time goal due a foul that was called in the ‌build-up. Moments late, Morocco was awarded a penalty kick following ‍a VAR check when Senegal's El Hadji Malick Diouf was called for a foul in the box.

Many Senegal players walked off the field in protest, leading to a delay of more than 15 minutes. Meanwhile, some Senegalese fans tried to enter the field while fights broke out in the stands.

Once the Senegal players returned, Brahim Diaz's penalty kick was saved by Edouard Mendy.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) argued that the delay "significantly impacted the normal flow of the match and the players' performance," and that the FRMF intends to explore legal avenues.

"We strongly condemn the behaviour of some 'supporters' ⁠as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right," Infantino posted to his Instagram page.

"We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence ‌of football at risk.

"It is also the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world. The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated. I reiterated that they have ‍no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures."

The Confederation of African Football "CAF" released ‍a statement Monday condemning the ‍behavior of the players and officials during the match ⁠and said "appropriate action" will be taken following a ‍review.

"CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour during matches, in particular those aimed at the refereeing team or the match organisers," the statement read. "CAF is reviewing all the images and will submit the case to the relevant authorities so that appropriate action can be taken against those found ⁠guilty."

Despite the loss, ‌Morocco moved to an all-time best of eighth in the FIFA Men's World Rankings released Monday. Senegal also rose seven spots to an all- time high of 12th.









