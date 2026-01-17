Spanish meteorologists face ‘alarming’ surge in hate speech: ecology minister

Spain's ecological transition minister on Friday warned prosecutors of an "alarming increase" in hate speech and online abuse targeting meteorologists and climate scientists, saying the trend is shaping public perceptions of meteorology and undermining scientific work.

Sara Aagesen contacted prosecutors handling hate crimes after reports reviewed by her ministry showed a "significant increase" in hostile rhetoric directed at climate specialists on digital platforms, British daily The Guardian reported Thursday.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Aagesen said the findings point to a growing pattern of abuse against meteorologists, researchers, and science communicators, prompting concern over its impact on public discourse and scientific activity.

According to Aagesen, one study found that 17.6% of antagonistic posts on US social media company X contained "hate speech, personal attacks, and denigration directed at professionals who work to share correct and verified scientific information."

Aagesen, who also serves as one of Spain's three deputy prime ministers, said the data indicate "a surge in the intensity, frequency, and violence of the attacks, which affect both meteorologists and other scientific communication professionals."

She said she raised the issue with prosecutors due to the "socially important role that these professionals play in the fight against climate disinformation."

One investigation into hate speech targeting Spain's national meteorological agency, Aemet, concluded that such abuse influences public perceptions of meteorology and directly affects scientific work.

"Social pressure and smear campaigns can discourage scientists from interacting with the public or even communicating their research openly," the researchers said.

"This chilling effect can limit the advance of scientific knowledge and restrict public access to accurate and high‐quality information. In addition, the spread of conspiracy theories about climate control and weather manipulation directly affects the perception of the current climate alert. Denial that extreme weather events are a result of global warming finds support in these theories, undermining global efforts to mitigate and respond to climate change."

A separate study published in 2024 found that denial of the climate emergency was particularly widespread on X, with such views present in 49.1% of posts, while climate-related hate speech appeared in 17.6%.

Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for Aemet, told Spanish daily El Pais: "Although I know that my job means I get a lot of exposure, when you see messages attacking you and using your photo, often for made-up stuff you've never said, you feel bad."

In closing her letter, Aagesen said the ministry stood ready to "help them in any way they may deem appropriate."

X was contacted for comment.



