Belgium faces growing mix of security threats, warns security agency

Belgium faces a growing mix of security threats, including Russian interference, terrorism, and online extremist networks, according to a new report by the country's security service on Thursday.

Russia is seen as the "most immediate foreign threat," as Belgium has faced espionage, disinformation, cyberattacks, and attempts to influence politics since the beginning of the Moscow-Kyiv war, the Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS reported, citing the State Security Service report.

According to the report, Russian interference, terrorism, online extremist networks, and drug-related violence are among the "threats" that Belgium is facing.

The State Security also recalled that "dozens of Russian intelligence officers" posing as diplomats have been refused entry in recent years.

Also citing suspicious drone sightings near sensitive sites, it noted, however, that there is no firm proof of Russian involvement so far, though officials warn against underestimating the risk.

The report stated that both left and right-wing extremism remain active, as the most incidents involve protests turning violent or intimidation, rather than direct terror plots.

However, the greatest concern lies with online extremist subcultures, including nihilistic groups known as "764 networks," which, the report noted, have been targeting young and vulnerable people online, using blackmail, abuse, and extreme violence.

"For the first time, State Security says this form of extremism is structurally present in Belgium, though its full scale is hard to measure," it added.