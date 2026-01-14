RUSSIA SAYS 3 KILLED, 4 INJURED IN UKRAINES OVERNIGHT DRONE ATTACK

Russian authorities said on Wednesday that three people were killed and four injured in Ukraine's overnight drone attacks.

In the southern port city of Rostov-on-Don, one person was killed and four others, including a child, were injured, according to the regional governor Yury Slyusar.

"Four people were injured in the attack, including a four-year-old child. Rescue workers discovered the body of a deceased man while clearing debris of a hit building. His identity is being established," Slyusar said on Telegram.

Separately, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two people were killed in drone strikes, a man in the town of Shebekino and a woman in the village of Zozuli, Borisovsky district.

"In the city of Shebekino, a civilian was killed as a result of the detonation of an enemy drone. The man died on the spot from his injuries," he said. "In the Borisov district, in the village of Zozuli, a drone attacked a car. The woman died on the spot from her injuries."

In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched a drone attack Tuesday night, using 113 unmanned aerial vehicles and three ballistic missiles.

"Now the first priority for us is to strengthen our air defense, missiles to systems first of all. Partners' contributions to the PURL program are needed, and support from warehouses in Europe is also needed, as well as the implementation of agreements with America," he said.

Ukrainian media reported that several regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, and Kryvyi Rih, came under Russian air attack.

"As a result of the nighttime Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, more than 700 houses were disconnected from heat supply," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Authorities urged citizens to take shelter and advised against sharing images from the affected areas.

Ukrainian media, citing sources, also confirmed the attack on Rostov-on-Don, claiming it targeted petroleum storage tanks at the Empils Factory, which produces paint and varnish coatings.





