Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed across Europe winter conditions

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport currently sees highest number of flight cancellations and delays in Europe (AA Photo)

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed at many airports across Europe due to snowfall and storms affecting the continent.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds affecting Europe since the beginning of the week have caused disruptions in air travel.

According to information compiled by Anadolu from Flightradar24 tracking data, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport currently has the highest number of flight cancellations and delays in Europe.

As of 3.15 pm (1415GMT), 60% of departing flights (349 flights) from the airport were canceled, while 20% (114 flights) were delayed.

Meanwhile, 58% of arrival flights (336 flights) were canceled and 13% (77 flights) delayed, resulting in 685 flights being canceled in total at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport alone.

Some 72 departing flights were canceled at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and over 300 delayed, while 73 arriving flights were canceled and 200 delayed.

At London Heathrow Airport, 22 departure flights and 23 arrivals were canceled, while 237 departures and 63 arrivals were delayed.

A total of 39 flights were canceled at Brussels Airport, including 22 departures and 17 arrivals, while a total of 155 flights were delayed.

At Zurich Airport, a total of 23 flights, both departing and arriving, were canceled, along with 16 flights at Munich Airport, 26 at Madrid Barajas International Airport, and 13 at Frankfurt Airport, while hundreds of flights have been delayed.

Many airports announced that further delays were expected throughout the day due to de-icing operations and clearing runways and taxiways of ice and snow during the snowfall.

Passengers were advised to closely monitor the status of their flights and arrive at airports earlier.

There are no problems with departing flights from Istanbul Airport, Europe's busiest airport, with an average of 1,444 flights per day. Only four arriving flights have been canceled.