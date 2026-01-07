Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland are to hold a meeting of the so-called "Weimar Triangle" alliance in Paris on Wednesday afternoon, where support for Ukraine is likely to top the agenda, the French Foreign Ministry announced.



The meeting will be attended by Germany's Johann Wadephul, France's Jean-Noël Barrot and Poland's Radoslaw Sikorski.



Ukraine's allies met in the French capital on Tuesday on securing peace in Ukraine following a possible ceasefire.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was expected to join the Weimar Triangle talks later for discussions on strengthening relations between the EU and India. Challenges in the Indo-Pacific region will also be on the agenda, according to sources in Paris.



The Weimar Triangle was set up in 1991 in the German city of the same name.

