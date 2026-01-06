UK welcomes full diplomatic relations with Palestine

A flag-raising ceremony held at the newly opened Palestinian Embassy building following the United Kingdom’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine, in London, United Kingdom on September 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

The UK on Tuesday welcomed the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, confirming the opening of a Palestinian embassy in London a day earlier.

Giving an update on developments across the region, Hamish Falconer, the British minister for the Middle East told the parliament: "The UK formally recognized Palestine last Autumn to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people."

"We welcome the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, and I can confirm the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in London today," he added.

Turning to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Falconer said that while there had been some improvement in aid access, significant obstacles remained.

"More trucks are entering Gaza, and this is very welcome. But right now, key crossings are closed, convoys are being turned back, medical and shelter supplies are blocked, and NGOs are being banned."

'PEACE PLAN CANNOT WORK IF NGOS ARE SHUT OUT'



He said the UK had joined nine other countries in criticising restrictions on aid groups. "The Peace Plan cannot work if NGOs are shut out. Israel's decision to ban 37 of them is unjustifiable," he said.

Falconer also highlighted disparities in what is allowed into Gaza, saying: "This means, perversely, it is currently easier to get cigarettes and luxury goods into Gaza than the basic medicines and shelter that people so desperately need."

IRAN, YEMEN AND SYRIA



Addressing events in Iran, the minister claimed protests in the Islamic republic had entered a ninth day following a sharp fall in the value of the currency.

"We are disturbed by reports of violence against those who are courageously exercising their right to peaceful protest," he said, adding that the UK was urging Iran to protect fundamental freedoms, including access to information and communication.

"We will continue to work with partners to hold Iran to account for its rights record," he said.

On Yemen, Falconer welcomed diplomatic initiatives in the south of the country.

He said he supported calls by Yemen's president for dialogue, Saudi Arabia's offer to host talks, and the UAE's call for de-escalation. "A swift diplomatic resolution will best serve the Yemeni people," he said.

The minister also pointed to what he described as significant change in Syria over the past year. He said the Syrian government had committed to tackling security threats, joined the Global Coalition Against Daesh and pledged to dismantle chemical weapons stockpiles.

"In my engagements with the Syrian government, I have heard directly a commitment to build a Syria for all Syrians," he said, adding that stability in Syria was firmly in the UK's national interest.

Falconer confirmed that the UK remained an active member of the coalition against Daesh (ISIS), saying "the UK will continue to do what is necessary to prevent a Daesh resurgence, to support Syria's stability and protect UK national security."