Russia says Ukraine drone strike kills 1

A Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's western Tver city killed one person and wounded two, regional authorities said Tuesday.

A fire broke out when a drone fragment struck an apartment block, acting regional governor Vitaly Korolev said on Telegram.

One person died and two received medical care on site, the regional government said, adding that an investigation was underway.

The strike came before the start of talks between Ukrainian allies and top US envoys in Paris on Tuesday, seeking a breakthrough on a plan to end the fighting that Kyiv says is "90 percent" ready.

Nearly four years into the conflict, Russia has been bombarding Ukraine daily and making slow territorial gains.

Ukraine has responded with drone attacks that have particularly targeted Russian energy infrastructure.

Russian air defence systems shot down 129 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow's defence ministry said Tuesday.

While the figure is not a record, the drones were intercepted over more than 20 regions, an unusually wide distribution.

They included 29 over Bryansk and 15 over Belgorod, two regions bordering Ukraine.