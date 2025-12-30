Spain warns Europe’s security framework at stake, says Ukraine must have ‘solid security guarantees’

The Spanish foreign minister on Tuesday warned that the European security framework is at stake, stressing that Kyiv must have "solid security guarantees."

Jose Manuel Albares said he spoke over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and expressed his wish that 2026 will finally be a year of peace for the Ukrainian people.

"I have reiterated my condemnation of the recent attacks against civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. It is unacceptable that Ukrainians have to live Christmas under the bombs," he wrote on US social media company X.

Last week, Russian attacks killed three people and cut power to several Ukrainian regions, according to Ukrainian officials.

Albares said he assured Sybiha of Spain's support in the negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"Europe must remain united and firm because the future European security framework is at stake," he said.

"Ukraine must have solid security guarantees. Any decision about its future, especially regarding its territories, can only be made by the Ukrainian people," the foreign minister added.

His remarks came after a meeting on Sunday between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the US state of Florida, where they discussed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Following the talks, Trump told reporters that he discussed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding Moscow will help, "including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices."