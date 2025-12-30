Major disruption as Eurostar trains canceled after power supply problem in Channel Tunnel

Eurostar passengers wait for train services to be resumed at St Pancras International station in London, Britain, 30 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

Eurostar has cancelled or delayed all train services on Tuesday due to an issue with the Channel Tunnel's overhead power supply, resulting in "major disruption" ahead of the peak New Year's Eve holiday period.

Eurostar has announced that due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, our trains are likely to experience severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

Later, the international high-speed rail service said in a statement that it "strongly advised" all Eurostar passengers to reschedule their trip for a different date.

"Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel," Eurostar added in its latest update.

According to its website, services between London, Paris, and Brussels have been cancelled or delayed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that passengers at St. Pancras station were informed with announcements in both English and French that all services had been cancelled for Tuesday.

Eurostar operates in Western Europe, connecting Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.