Woman and daughter killed by suspected food poisoning in Italy

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter have died in Italy due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Sunday.



The girl died overnight while her mother died on Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for police in the southern town of Campobasso said, adding that investigations are ongoing.



The exact circumstances were initially unclear, with the spokeswoman pointing to pending autopsy results.



The family had previously visited the emergency room twice, Italian news agency ANSA reported. However, they were sent back home, despite being diagnosed with food poisoning possibly caused by a fish dish served on Christmas.



The girl's father also fell ill and is still in hospital, but might be transferred to Rome, ANSA reported.



The incident shocked the village of Pietracatella, where the family is based, with Mayor Antonio Tommasone describing it as "a tragedy that has left us speechless," in comments to ANSA.


































