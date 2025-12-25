Russia claims capturing another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Thursday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk region came under control of the Russian forces after an operation by the Southern group of forces.

According to the ministry, in response, Ukraine launched an air raid, six guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS missile, and 472 drones were shot over night.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Air Forces claimed hitting Russia's port of Temryuk, setting on fire two oil reservoirs. The regional authorities confirmed the claim, saying the area of more than 4,000 square meters has been affected by the fire.

It also said an oil refinery was hit in Russia's Orenburg region.

Russian authorities confirmed an industrial facility was hit in the Tula region.

Independent verification of the claims, however, is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





