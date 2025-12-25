Cold weather hits Istanbul: Snow and mixed precipitation expected

Cold weather will affect Istanbul in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to drop to 0°C, and mixed rain and snow are forecast for the Anatolian side on Saturday. Next week, falling temperatures across the city may bring further snowfall.

According to the Istanbul Regional Forecast and Early Warning Center of the 1st Regional Directorate of Meteorology, from Friday, Dec. 26, the Marmara region will be under cold and rainy conditions.

In the eastern part of the region—Kocaeli, Sakarya, and Yalova—rain is expected on Friday, Dec. 26, followed by mixed rain and snow and localized snowfall starting Saturday, Dec. 27.

In Istanbul, precipitation will mostly be rain but will turn to mixed rain and snow in the higher areas of the Anatolian side on Saturday. Across the province, mixed rain and snow, and snow at higher elevations, is expected on Monday, Dec. 29.

Precipitation is also expected during the first days of the new year, with rain or mixed rain in low areas and snow in higher areas.

Temperatures, which have been around seasonal averages, are expected to drop by 5–8°C across the region, with cold weather continuing throughout next week.

Between Dec. 26, 2025, and Jan. 2, 2026, the lowest temperatures are forecast as follows: Istanbul 0°C, Edirne -3°C, Kırklareli -3°C, Tekirdağ -1°C, Kocaeli -1°C, Sakarya -2°C, and Yalova 1°C. Frost and ice warnings have been issued, especially for nighttime and early morning hours.

Cold and frost conditions may increase the risk of agricultural damage in farming areas.