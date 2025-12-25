NHTSA launches investigation into Tesla Model 3 door mechanism safety

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into the Tesla Model 3 vehicles after concerns that the door-opening mechanism is not easily accessible or clearly identifiable in emergencies.

According to NHTSA, the investigation covers an estimated 179,071 Tesla Model 3 vehicles from the 2022 model year.

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received a defect petition claiming that the mechanical door-opening mechanism is hidden, lacks proper labeling, and is difficult to locate intuitively in an emergency.

NHTSA stated that an investigation process has been initiated to assess the issue and determine whether the petition will be accepted.