Rescued baby lovebirds in Turkish Riviera on road to recovery

Eight baby lovebirds put into protection in Türkiye after being offered for sale illegally are showing progress in their recovery in the city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera.

The month-old chicks, kept under optimal light and temperature conditions at Antalya Natural Life Park, are being hand-fed special formula every five hours via syringe. Their feathers have begun to sprout.

The lovebirds had health checks at the park's veterinary clinic and have been placed in quarantine. Once the quarantine is over and the birds have reached maturity, they will all be released into a specially prepared area within the park.

Veterinarians at Antalya Natural Life Park are closely monitoring the chicks' immune systems, behavior, and development to ensure healthy growth. They are currently in good health.

The birds were rescued after Antalya police learned that various lovebird species were being sold illegally and under unsuitable conditions. A total of 24 lovebirds, including the eight chicks, were handed over to the park.

The Antalya Municipality Natural Life Park is home to more than 1,500 animals from nearly 130 different species. In 2025 alone, nearly 200 animals-including snakes, monkeys, and various bird species-were put under protection at the park.

Lovebirds are small, colorful parrots native to Africa. They live in flocks in savannas, woodlands, and near water sources.

Most are not migratory, moving only locally if water dries up. Popular as pets due to their affectionate nature and strong pair bonds, some species face threats from illegal trapping and smuggling to other countries, as well as habitat loss.