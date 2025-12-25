CHINA SAYS JAPANS UNRESTRAINED SPACE DEVELOPMENT EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

China said on Thursday that Japan's unrestrained space development is "extremely dangerous" and accelerates the militarization of space, Global Times reported.

"Maintaining lasting peace and security in space is vital to the security, development, and prosperity of all nations," Zhang Xiaogang told a news conference in Beijing.

"Japan's unrestrained development of satellite-jamming technology is accelerating the weaponization and militarization of space, and fueling a space arms race. It is extremely dangerous and unpopular," he said.

"Given that Japan's vicious militarists once launched sneak attacks and that the country is now taking an offensive space policy, it is hardly surprising that there are growing concerns of another Pearl Harbor scenario," the spokesman added.

He was referring to Japan's attack on US in Hawaii on 1941, Pearl Harbor, resulting in Washington declaring war against Tokyo at the time.

Zhang also called on "all peace-loving nations and peoples to take actions to resolutely contain the revival of militarism by Japan's right-wing forces," according to state news agency Xinhua.

He warned of an "increasingly visible and dangerous tendency" towards a militarist revival in Japan, and that China will resolute countermeasures against any "harassment or provocations."

Tensions between China and Japan have escalated since Nov. 7, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Her remarks triggered massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan and re-imposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.





