Railway graffiti hits Berlin worst among German cities

Once again, the German capital Berlin has come in number one when it comes to the number of trains and railway facilities smeared with graffiti, the Federal Police reported.



From January up to October, 1,983 graffiti offences were reported in the German capital, up around 100 on the year.



Munich took second place with 872, followed by Hamburg with 515, Nuremberg with 244, Dresden with 241, Leipzig with 200 and Cologne with 194. Frankfurt recorded a significant decline to 162 offences. The figures take in all rail companies.



Incidence of this kind of damage to property across the country rose by comparison with previous years to 17,829 cases over the period, up around 1,200 on the year.



The figure includes not only graffiti, but other incidences in which the appearance has been changed without permission. Stations were worst affected. Police put the number of suspects at 18,812, with as many as 17,811 remaining unidentified.



The state-run rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) reported that its own security forces catches more than 2,700 perpetrators in the act every year. A quarter of them were using spray cans and were immediately handed over to the Federal Police.



DB put the damage at around €12 million ($14 million) caused by graffiti to trains and other equipment. It also noted a rising trend. In 2024, DB recorded around 32,000 cases of vandalism. Figures for 2025 are not yet available.



It said passengers were negatively affected by graffiti, and that it was removed as soon as possible by skilled cleaners.



DB prosecutes perpetrators and seeks to recover damages in full. "Compensation can be demanded for up to 30 years following conviction from children from the age of seven," DB said.



It also noted that perpetrators put themselves at risk from moving trains, as well as electric shock from live rails. "Graffiti artists suffer accidents multiple times a year, often with fatal consequences," DB said.

