Two miners die in Poland blast, 15 killed so far this year

Two miners were killed after a methane explosion at a coal mine in the southern Polish town of Pawłowice, the operator said.



The blast occurred at a depth of about 900 metres on Monday afternoon, according to mine operator Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW).



Ten miners were working near the site of the explosion at the time, JSW said. Eight were able to reach safety, but contact was lost with two other workers, aged 40 and 41.



Rescue teams recovered the two men after a seven-hour search. A doctor at the scene pronounced them dead.



The deaths bring the number of people killed in mining accidents in Poland this year to 15, according to the State Mining Authority.



