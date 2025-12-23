Chemical plant explosion injures 6 in eastern France

Six workers were injured late Monday after an explosion at a chemical plant in the Saint-Fons commune of Lyon in eastern France, the Lyon prosecutor's office told the broadcaster BFMTV on Tuesday.

The explosion at the Elkem Silicones chemical plant in Saint-Fons injured six employees, three of whom are in serious condition with severe burns.

An investigation has reportedly been opened for "unintentional injuries caused by a legal entity resulting in incapacity exceeding three months."

Prosecutor's Office noted that specialized organized crime division and the departmental directorate for employment, labor and solidarity have been jointly assigned to determine the causes and circumstances of the explosion.