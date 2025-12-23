Ukraine says Russian airstrikes target energy infrastructure, kill 3

Ukraine on Tuesday said that Russia carried out a massive attack with drones and missiles, killing at least three people.

"In the Vyshhorod district, a fire broke out in a private two-story house as a result of an enemy attack. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1949 died," Mykola Kalashnik, the governor of the Kyiv region, wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said that at least five people have been injured in the attack, which he said affected the city's Sviatoshynskyi district.

Separately, one person was killed each in Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr, according to the governors of the respective regions.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that energy, port, and transport infrastructure in the southwestern Odesa region were also attacked.

"Over 650 drones have already been launched ... More than 30 missiles were also used (by Russia)," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X.

Zelenskyy said that air raid alerts remain in effect across most of Ukraine, and that at least 13 regions have come under attack.

He argued the attacks send "an extremely clear signal about Russia's priorities," accusing Moscow of not seeking to end the Ukraine war.

"And that means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia. Now is the time to respond. Russia must be pushed toward peace and guaranteed security," Zelenskyy went on to say, highlighting the need for air defense, funding for weapons procurement, and the supply of energy equipment.

Acting Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said at a briefing that the strikes forced nuclear power plants to reduce their generation capacity.

Ukraine's Air Force later specified on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 587 out of 635 various types of drones, as well as 34 out of 38 different types of missiles, launched by Russia.

Separately, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command announced on X that it dispatched fighter jets amid the airstrikes in neighboring Ukraine, later saying no violation of Poland's airspace was observed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a later statement that it carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the energy facilities that support its operations.





