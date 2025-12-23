Venezuela’s Maduro hits back at Trump, says ‘focus on your own country’s problems’

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday hit back at US President Donald Trump, urging him to focus on domestic issues as tensions escalated over US seizures of Venezuelan oil tankers and Washington's enforcement of sanctions.

Speaking at a public event in Caracas, Maduro criticized US actions against Venezuelan oil shipments and Trump's warnings toward Caracas, saying the US president should prioritize problems at home.

"I think President Trump should focus on the problems in his own country. If he concentrated on economic and social matters, his relations with the world would improve," Maduro said.

Maduro added that Trump spends too much time on Venezuela and said that if he were to speak with him again, he would offer similar advice. He described the pressure on Venezuelan oil exports as a test of resilience, saying: "We will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger as a sovereign nation."

Maduro also sought to reassure international partners, saying Venezuela remains reliable in honoring business agreements despite sanctions. He said contracts with US energy company Chevron, which operates in Venezuela under a restricted US license allowing production with payments structured as in-kind oil deliveries, are being fully respected.

"We are serious and honorable people," Maduro said.

The remarks followed Trump's comments at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday, where he was questioned about his threats toward Venezuela.

"Why should they take your threat seriously? What's your endgame?" a reporter asked.

"There's no answer. He can do whatever he wants. We have a massive [force] ever formed and by far the biggest we ever had in North America. Whatever he wants to do, if he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it will be the last time he ever plays tough," Trump replied.

During the same event, Trump confirmed US seizures of Venezuelan oil shipments, citing the capture of about 1.9 million barrels on Dec. 10 and the pursuit of another tanker.

"We are going to keep it... Maybe strategic reserves. We are keeping it. We are keeping the ships also," Trump said, adding of the second vessel: "We will get it because it came out of Venezuela. And it was sanctioned."

Trump also accused Venezuela of exporting criminals and drug traffickers during periods of open borders and claimed US operations had reduced maritime drug inflows by more than 96%.

By late December, US forces had seized or intercepted at least three sanctioned or Venezuela-linked oil tankers, disrupting the country's exports.

Oil markets have shown limited reaction to the standoff. Brent crude was trading at around $62 per barrel as of Dec. 23, reflecting broader global oversupply.