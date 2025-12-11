Former French premier draws public criticism for saying colonization not crime

Former French Premier Edouard Philippe has been drawing public criticism from media outlets and lawmakers after he said he does not view colonization as a crime.

"Edouard Philippe calmly claims that colonization is not a crime. (...) Does he really need to be reminded what it means to colonize? To exploit, annex, dominate, usurp what does not belong to us," Sabrina Sebaihi, Ecologists deputy of the French National Assembly, wrote on US social media company X.

Describing Philippe's remark as "pathetic," Sebaihi said that he can look at what is happening in the West Bank if he does not want to open a history book.

"For this presidential candidate, the dispossession, exploitation, repression, and discrimination that France inflicted—and that a country like Israel continues to inflict on entire peoples—are not crimes," Andree Taurinya, LFI (France Insoumise) deputy from Loire, also wrote on X.

Philippe's remarks also caught the attention of several media outlets such as Revolution Permanente, that called his statement a "blatant denial of the responsibility of French imperialism" aimed at "appealing to far-right sectors" ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

"If Edouard Philippe and other racist politicians continue to refuse to recognize colonization as a crime, it is not simply because they have no respect for the victims of the past: it is above all because they serve the interests of French imperialism and want to preserve this system in the future," it said.

Another French media outlet L'Insoumission said the fact that a former premier denies colonization is a crime "reveals a deep contempt" for victims of colonization and their descendants, along with international law.

"A man seeking the highest office in the state, who would want to represent ALL French citizens, publicly denies crimes against humanity recognized by international law. A man who could potentially become president of the Republic and represent France on the international stage, even though the European Parliament and the UN have recognized these crimes," it underscored.

Philippe, who is also a candidate in the 2027 presidential elections, was asked during a Monday interview with broadcaster LCI whether colonization is a crime. He responded with "No," immediately sparking reactions.