Record flu wave pushes UK hospitals to breaking point

Flu hospitalizations in the UK have surged more than 50% in a week, pushing the National Health Service (NHS) into what officials describe as a "worst-case scenario" for December.

New NHS data released on Thursday shows an average of 2,660 patients per day were treated in hospital for flu last week — the highest figure ever recorded for this point in winter and a 55% jump from the previous week. The number is large enough to fill more than three medium-sized hospitals each day.

NHS leaders said the situation has deteriorated further since the reporting period ended, with no sign that infections have peaked. Cases of norovirus have also risen sharply, with 354 patients in hospital beds each day last week, up 35%.

The spike comes as Accident and Emergency attendances reached a record 2.35 million in November, while ambulance incidents climbed to 802,525 — nearly 49,000 more than a year earlier.

The pressures are expected to intensify as resident doctors prepare for a five-day strike beginning Dec. 17, prompting concerns about disruption ahead of Christmas.

Prof. Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said the combination of record demand, rising flu cases and industrial action is stretching staff "to the limit."

"With just a week left to build maximum immunity before Christmas, I urge anyone eligible for the flu vaccine to book an appointment," Pandit said.

So far, 17.4 million people have received the flu jab, about 170,000 more than this time last year. More than 60,000 additional frontline staff have also been vaccinated.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned of a "tidal wave of flu" hitting hospitals and urged resident doctors to accept the government's latest pay offer to avoid further disruption.

The NHS said patients should attend planned appointments unless advised otherwise and use 111 online for urgent but non-emergency needs. Emergency departments and 999 services will continue to operate as usual.