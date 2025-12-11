Turkish president departs for Turkmenistan to attend Int’l Peace and Trust Forum

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed for Turkmenistan on Thursday to attend the International Peace and Trust Forum.

Erdoğan was aboard the presidential plane and was seen off at Esenboğa Airport by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, and other officials.

The president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Binali Yıldırım, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

The forum in Ashgabat is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's status of permanent neutrality and the designation of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust" by the UN General Assembly.

The president will address the forum as well as hold bilateral talks with participating heads of state and government, including the host Turkmenistan, on the sidelines.