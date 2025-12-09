Russia says new US strategy questions past ‘globalist’ approach, opens door to cooperation on Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Monday that the new US National Security Strategy reflects a "serious rethinking" of Washington's global approach, including what it called a departure from past commitments to hegemony and an openness to continued joint efforts on resolving the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the document contrasts sharply with the 2022 version, now acknowledging that "American elites previously made grave miscalculations" by relying on a misguided "globalist model," the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Zakharova argued that although it remains unclear how fully President Donald Trump's administration will implement these changes, "the very recognition of the bankruptcy of the globalist model is telling."

She said the strategy "for the first time officially questions" what Moscow describes as NATO's "aggressive expansionist dynamics."

She also noted that Russia is mentioned in the context of broader European security, without calls for additional economic pressure or containment.

At the same time, she said language on achieving US "energy dominance" by reducing the influence of adversaries indicates that Washington still aims to "push Russia out of global energy markets."

On Ukraine, Zakharova said the updated strategy includes "provisions that lay the foundation for continuing our joint constructive efforts with the Americans to find ways to achieve a peaceful resolution."

She added that Moscow hopes the document will have a "sobering effect" on the European "war party," saying recent US assessments align with Russia's long-held concerns over Europe's posture.

Washington has recently intensified diplomatic efforts with Kyiv and Moscow as part of a US-brokered initiative to explore a potential ceasefire framework. European governments, meanwhile, have expressed concern over pressure to accelerate negotiations while frontline conditions remain volatile.





