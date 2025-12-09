Kosovo seeks Hungary’s support for lifting punitive EU measures

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said Monday that Hungary's support is crucial for lifting the European Union's punitive measures on her country, describing the steps as "unfair" and harmful to Kosovo's reform agenda.

Osmani's remarks came in a social media post after meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok in the capital Pristina, where the two discussed bilateral relations, regional dynamics and Kosovo's European path.

She noted that Budapest has consistently advocated for deeper EU engagement with the Western Balkans and highlighted its influence within the bloc on enlargement-related issues.

Osmani said that she stressed during the meeting that "the removal of these unfair measures is vital" for Kosovo to advance reforms, strengthen its institutions and maintain economic stability.

She added that Kosovo's Euro-Atlantic integration "is in the interest of our citizens, the region and the entire European continent."

Hungary is among the member states that have frequently criticized the EU's restrictive approach toward Pristina, arguing that punitive measures undermine long-term stability and dialogue efforts between Kosovo and Serbia.

Budapest has also positioned itself as one of the strongest supporters of speeding up EU enlargement.

The EU introduced several punitive measures against Kosovo in mid-2023, citing Pristina's failure to take adequate steps to de-escalate tensions in the Serb-majority north after local elections sparked unrest.

Restrictions include limiting Kosovo's participation in high-level EU events and blocking access to certain development and financial assistance programs.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced in May that Brussels had begun gradually rolling back the measures following a partial reduction of tensions on the ground and renewed diplomatic engagement in the EU-mediated dialogue.

Despite the easing, several restrictions remain in place, and EU officials have stated that their full removal will depend on continued progress in implementing de-escalation commitments, including steps related to local governance, security coordination and Serbia-Kosovo dialogue obligations.

Osmani said she expects cooperation with Hungary to intensify as Kosovo seeks to regain full access to EU mechanisms and accelerate its path toward candidate status and deeper integration.