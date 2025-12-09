European leaders say security guarantees for 'lasting peace' in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron in London on Monday, where the leaders emphasized the need for robust security guarantees to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

During the high-level meeting, they discussed the ongoing US-led peace talks and highlighted the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to secure European security, according to a statement.

They instructed their national security advisors to maintain close discussions in the coming days to reinforce Ukraine's security framework.

"The leaders underscored the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which includes robust security guarantees," the statement said, adding that European countries must strengthen Ukraine's capacity to defend itself against "relentless attacks."

Macron said on the US social media company X's platform that Ukraine can count on European support for a "just and lasting" peace, highlighting new European and US sanctions against Russia.

Following the Downing Street meeting, European leaders and Zelenskyy held a call to discuss the latest situation, agreeing that now is a critical moment to increase support for Ukraine and maintain economic pressure on Russia.

During the video conference, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "highlighted the importance of the unity of views between European partners and the US for a just and lasting peace to be reached in Ukraine," according to a statement, adding that Zelenskyy will visit Rome on Tuesday and meet with Meloni.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that he highlighted close US cooperation during discussions with European allies and announced that the Netherlands will provide €700 million ($815 million) in accelerated support to Ukraine, including €250 million for air defense systems and F-16 ammunition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X that she updated Ukraine and its partners on the EU's coordinated support and defense efforts during the meeting.

She outlined the EU's reparations loan proposal, using frozen Russian assets to cover war damages.

"So the longer (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wages his war, spills blood, takes lives and destroys Ukrainian infrastructure - the higher the costs for Russia will be," von der Leyen wrote.

As talks continue, Ukrainian officials say they are awaiting clarity on what security guarantees Washington is prepared to offer and whether the US intends to act as a neutral mediator or tilt toward Russian preferences.



