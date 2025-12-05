No ‘whitewashing’: Spanish journalist backs Eurovision withdrawal

Spanish journalist Silvia Intxaurrondo on Friday delivered a scathing condemnation of Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, backing Madrid's decision to withdraw from the 2026 edition.

"While Israel sings and whitewashes its image with Eurovision, what happens on the ground is hunger, military attacks and mass killings," Intxaurrondo said during a live broadcast on national television. "Decisions define who we are."

The host of La Hora de La 1 underscored Spanish broadcaster RTVE's official stance, describing a "split-screen reality" in which entertainment and war cannot be separated. As she spoke, images of Israeli Eurovision performances were shown alongside footage from Gaza.

"This is what we are truly talking about," she said. "More than 70,000 people have been killed ... many of them young children. Israel has besieged hospitals and turned Gaza into a prison."

RTVE confirmed its decision to withdraw shortly after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Thursday that Israel would remain in the competition. The Spanish public broadcaster also said it would not air the semifinals and final.

Spanish politicians echoed RTVE's stance.

"Culture should always be on the side of peace and justice-not whitewashing genocide," Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz wrote on social network Bluesky Thursday.

"I am proud of an RTVE that puts human rights ahead of any other economic issues," said Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun.

This marks the first time Spain will miss a Eurovision edition since debuting in 1961, ending a 65-year run.

Tensions between RTVE and the contest had been building for months. In 2025, the broadcaster condemned the war in Gaza during a live broadcast, prompting the EBU to threaten fines. RTVE responded with a pre-show message calling for "peace and justice for Palestine."

Spain also raised concerns over possible manipulation of televoting that nearly gave Israel the 2025 victory. Alongside other countries, Spain requested an independent audit.

Despite the withdrawal, RTVE said it remains committed to hosting the Benidorm Fest in February 2026 to promote national music.

Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia also confirmed they would exit the 2026 contest if Israel participates.

The 2026 Eurovision final is scheduled for 16 May in Vienna.



