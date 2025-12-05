Germany rebukes US security strategy over Europe claims

Germany on Friday sharply criticized the US administration's national security strategy document for alleging that Europe censors free speech and suppresses political opposition.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul dismissed the allegations at a press conference in Berlin, arguing that Europeans, particularly Germans, do not need advice from the Donald Trump administration on issues of democracy and freedoms.

"NATO is an alliance of values, of course. Other issues can also be discussed here, but questions of freedom of expression and how we organize our free societies-especially in Germany-do not belong here," Wadephul told reporters.

"We also do not believe that anyone needs to give us advice on these. Instead, these are organized by our constitutional order, which not only guarantees the separation of powers-the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary-but also, rightly, a free media," the minister said.

On Thursday, the Trump administration released its National Security Strategy document, outlining foreign policy and defense priorities. The 33-page document included contentious observations about Europe, claiming that the continent's economic decline is eclipsed by the "real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure" within the next 20 years.

"The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence," the document said.





