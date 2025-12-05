Brussels Airport temporarily halts air traffic after drone sighting

Air traffic at Brussels Airport was briefly interrupted on Friday around 10.00 am local time (0900GMT) following the sighting of a drone near the airport, Belgian daily La Libre reported.

The suspension, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, was implemented as a precautionary measure, according to airspace manager Skeyes.

Authorities said the short duration of the interruption caused little to no disruption for travelers.

Recent months have seen a series of drone incursions in several European countries, sometimes near airports or military facilities, including over a Belgian military base.

Some European officials have blamed the incidents on Russia, linking them to a hybrid war and the continuing Ukraine conflict. Moscow, however, has firmly denied any involvement.

In response, the Belgian Defense Ministry announced plans to reinforce its drone interception capabilities and related policies.





