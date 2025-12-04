Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda sign ‘historic’ US-brokered peace deal

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on Thursday signed a "historic" US-brokered peace and economic agreement seeking to end fighting in restive eastern Congo.

"Today, we commit to stopping decades of violence and bloodshed, and to begin a new era of harmony and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda," US President Donald Trump said ahead of the signing ceremony in Washington, DC, with both Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame taking part.

When asked when troops will leave Congo, Trump said: "I think you're going to see very quick and very quickly."

Trump said both Tshisekedi and Kagame are "great leaders."

"I think you'll see very immediate results. I have confidence that that's what's going to happen," he added.

'AMAZING DAY FOR AFRICA'



Saying that the US is "settling a war that's been going on for decades," Trump said the leaders of the two countries spent "a lot of time backstage" at the White House talking to each other.

Calling it "a very important" and also "an amazing day for Africa," he also thanked the leaders for reaching a deal.

"For more than 30 years, one of the worst conflicts on earth has been raging in eastern Congo," he said, noting the "countless" suffering of civilians.

Trump also said the deal paves way for a "new framework for economic prosperity," adding that "there's tremendous wealth in that beautiful earth."

"But in the region that will support a lasting peace, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda have agreed to more closely integrate their economies with each other, rather than fighting," he said.

















