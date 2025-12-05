French, Chinese presidents hold informal talks in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at an informal meeting in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Macron, who reached China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, was seen jogging near Jincheng Lake Area in Chengdu before one-on-one talks with Xi in Dujiangyan city, known for ancient irrigation system.

The two leaders held a delegation-level bilateral meeting in Beijing on Thursday, during which they discussed trade, cooperation, and international and regional issues, including the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

Accompanied by business leaders and government officials, this is Macron's fourth state visit to the world's second-largest economy.