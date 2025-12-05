French, Chinese presidents hold informal talks in China

 Contact Us
Published December 05,2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at an informal meeting in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Macron, who reached China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, was seen jogging near Jincheng Lake Area in Chengdu before one-on-one talks with Xi in Dujiangyan city, known for ancient irrigation system.

The two leaders held a delegation-level bilateral meeting in Beijing on Thursday, during which they discussed trade, cooperation, and international and regional issues, including the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

Accompanied by business leaders and government officials, this is Macron's fourth state visit to the world's second-largest economy.