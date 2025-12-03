Germany pledges $200 million for new US weapons packages for Ukraine

Germany announced Wednesday it will provide $200 million to support the purchase of additional US weapons for Ukraine, citing an apparent lack of progress in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Russia.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made the announcement on the sidelines of NATO meetings in Brussels, saying Germany will finance two new packages of US military equipment for Ukraine in partnership with Poland, Norway, and the Netherlands.

"We welcome every effort to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. At this point, however, we see no indication that Russia is ready for genuine negotiations," he told reporters. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine - and we can sustain our support for as long as needed. Our continued push at the European level to further utilize Russian frozen assets underscores our commitment," he said.

Beyond military hardware, Germany pledged an additional €25 million ($29 million) to NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for winter equipment and medical support for Ukrainian service personnel, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.