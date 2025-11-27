Denmark to allocate around $12.8M for first moon mission

The Danish government has decided to allocate 125-130 million kroner ($12.3-12.8 million) for its first moon mission called Mani, broadcaster DR reported Wednesday.

Based on the mission that is set to take place as early as 2029, a Danish-led satellite will be sent into orbit around the moon to map where astronauts can land safely on future lunar missions.

Mani is reportedly a joint effort by Danish and international research institutions and companies, selected by European Space Agency (ESA) this spring to proceed alongside nine other European applicants.

In mid-December, ESA is expected to announce which missions will be prioritized over the next three years.

Besides supporting future astronaut landings, Mani will aid several of ESA's robotic missions to the Moon planned from 2030 onward.